Yoann Lemoine (born 16 March 1983) is a French music video director, graphic designer and singer-songwriter. His most notable works include his music video direction for Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream", Taylor Swift's "Back to December", Lana Del Rey's "Born to Die" and Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times".

Lemoine is also a neofolk musician, going by the stage name Woodkid. On March 28, 2011, Woodkid released his first EP Iron EP, and on March 18, 2013, he released his first album titled The Golden Age, which is an autobiographical record.