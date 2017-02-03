Hard Working Americans is an American rock supergroup formed in 2013. The band consists of singer Todd Snider, bassist Dave Schools from Widespread Panic, Neal Casal of Chris Robinson Brotherhood on guitar and vocals, Chad Staehly of Great American Taxi on keyboards and Duane Trucks, also from Widespread Panic, younger brother to Derek, on drums.

Their debut performance was December 20, 2013 at a Boulder, CO benefit for Colorado Flood Relief. They embarked on a US Tour shortly thereafter.

Their self-titled debut album Hard Working Americans was recorded in 2013 at Bob Weir's TRI Studios in San Rafael, CA. It is composed entirely of cover songs from artists ranging from Randy Newman to Drivin N Cryin. The album was produced by Schools and Snider, and was mixed by John Keane. John Popper guests on harmonica. Hard Working Americans was released on January 21, 2014 on Thirty Tigers/Melvin Records

In 2016, the band released their second album, Rest in Chaos, which unlike their previous record, is composed primarily of original songs written by the band themselves. The exception is the track "The High Price of Inspiration," written by Guy Clark for his album My Favorite Picture of You. Clark has a cameo speaking, and also plays guitar on the track. Rest in Chaos was written and recorded live as the band was finishing their first tour; using Snider's poetry to start the lyric, he finished the songs after principle recording was complete. The album was produced by band member Dave Schools, and also featured the addition of Jesse Aycock to the band's lineup. Longtime friend and collaborator Elizabeth Cook sings on the track "Massacre."