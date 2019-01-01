George BrunsBorn 3 July 1914. Died 23 May 1983
George Bruns
1914-07-03
George Bruns Biography (Wikipedia)
George Edward Bruns (July 3, 1914 – May 23, 1983) was an American composer of music for film and television who worked on many Disney films. He was nominated for four Academy Awards for his work. He was also a proficient musician, playing and recording on trombone, tuba and string bass.
George Bruns Tracks
Poor Bear
Tiger Fight
What'cha Wanna Do
Jungle Beat
Tell Him
Monkey Chase
Overture - Jungle Book
Robin Hood (1973) - The Archery Affair
The Love Bug Theme
THE ARISTOCATS (1970): Nine Lives
The Jungle Book (1967) "I Wanna Be Like You"
Dippermouth Blues
The Jungle Book - Overture
Jungle Book Overture
Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life for Me)
