AntwonRap. Born 25 October 1986
Antwon
1986-10-25
Antwon Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio Williams, better known by his stage name Antwon, is an American rapper based in San Jose, California. In 2013, he was listed on Complex's "15 Unsigned Rappers Who Should Get a Deal After SXSW" list. He was also listed on Complex's "25 New Rappers to Watch Out For in 2014" list.
Antwon Tracks
Antwon
Champagne (Akouo Remix) (feat. Antwon)
Shy Girls
Champagne (Akouo Remix) (feat. Antwon)
Champagne (Akouo Remix) (feat. Antwon)
Helicopter
Antwon
Helicopter
Helicopter
