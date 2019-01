Liquid Child were a German dance music production duo, comprising Tobias Menguser and Jürgen Herbath. They had chart success in 1999, when they reached #25 in the UK Singles Chart with "Diving Faces". Their next single release was "Return of Atlantis" (1999).

