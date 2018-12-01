Liquid Child
Liquid Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4200dabc-df64-4203-ad44-47e4cc1c9eda
Liquid Child Biography (Wikipedia)
Liquid Child were a German dance music production duo, comprising Tobias Menguser and Jürgen Herbath. They had chart success in 1999, when they reached #25 in the UK Singles Chart with "Diving Faces". Their next single release was "Return of Atlantis" (1999).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Liquid Child Tracks
Sort by
Diving Faces
Liquid Child
Diving Faces
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diving Faces
Last played on
Diving Faces (1998)
Liquid Child
Diving Faces (1998)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diving Faces (1998)
Last played on
Liquid Child Links
Back to artist