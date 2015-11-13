Go West are an English pop duo, formed in 1982 by lead vocalist Peter Cox and rhythm guitarist and backup vocalist Richard Drummie. The duo enjoyed their peak of popularity between the mid 1980s and the early 1990s and are best known for the international top 10 hits "We Close Our Eyes", "Call Me", and "King of Wishful Thinking". They were named Best British Newcomer at the 1986 Brit Awards.