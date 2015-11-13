Go West
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrk0.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41ff7032-f14b-4cf8-acf3-54b545927f8d
Go West Biography (Wikipedia)
Go West are an English pop duo, formed in 1982 by lead vocalist Peter Cox and rhythm guitarist and backup vocalist Richard Drummie. The duo enjoyed their peak of popularity between the mid 1980s and the early 1990s and are best known for the international top 10 hits "We Close Our Eyes", "Call Me", and "King of Wishful Thinking". They were named Best British Newcomer at the 1986 Brit Awards.
Go West Performances & Interviews
Go West Tracks
We Close Our Eyes
Go West
We Close Our Eyes
We Close Our Eyes
Call Me
Go West
Call Me
Call Me
Don't Look Down
Go West
Don't Look Down
Don't Look Down
King Of Wishful Thinking
Go West
King Of Wishful Thinking
King Of Wishful Thinking
Similar Artists
