Peter SellarsTheatre director. Born 27 September 1957
Peter Sellars
1957-09-27
Peter Sellars Biography
Peter Sellars (born 27 September 1957) is an American theatre director, noted for his unique contemporary stagings of classical and contemporary operas and plays. Sellars is professor at UCLA, where he teaches Art as Social Action and Art as Moral Action.
