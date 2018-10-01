Melinda Schneider (born Melinda-Jane Bean; 7 October 1971) is an Australian country music singer and songwriter. Schneider has been performing since she was three and sang with her mother on the album The Magic of Yodeling at the age of eight.

Schneider studied dance as a child and made her acting debut on the popular Australian drama A Country Practice when aged thirteen. She also sang the theme music for the ABC TV series Something in the Air. She attended St Joseph's Kogarah (now known as Bethany College) for her high school years.[citation needed]

In 2006, Schneider was invited by Deborah Conway to take part in the Broad Festival project, with three other Australian female artists, they performed their own and each other's songs. With Schneider and Conway were Mia Dyson, Kate Miller-Heidke and Ella Hooper. Schneider is a multi-Golden Guitar winner at the Country Music Awards of Australia in Tamworth, winning her sixth with Paul Kelly for 'Vocal Collaboration of the Year' for their duet "Still Here" in 2009. She was nominated in the same category at the 2010 awards for "Courageous" with the Australian Girls Choir.