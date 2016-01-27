Babe RainbowCanadian indie musician Cameron Reed
Babe Rainbow Biography (Wikipedia)
Babe Rainbow is the moniker of Canadian musician and record producer Cameron Reed. Reed first came to prominence following the release of two records as Babe Rainbow on the UK-based Warp Records, "Shaved EP" in 2010 and "Endless Path EP" in 2011. Mixing the genres of ambient, hip-hop, and experimental noise, Babe Rainbow was first described as creating "overcast, suffocating sonic landscapes" that evoke a sound "like living in a haunted house".
In addition to providing official remixes for artists such as Grimes, Midnight Juggernauts, and Jokers of the Scene, Reed has provided production to up-and-coming rappers and occasionally releases free EPs of demos and works-in-progress.
In 2012, Reed briefly joined the backing band for critically acclaimed indie R&B artist How To Dress Well before going on to release his debut full length "Falling Apart" which Pitchfork Media called "a momentous, sometime triumphant gloom that recalls a range of other electronic experimentalists".
