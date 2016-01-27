Babe Rainbow is the moniker of Canadian musician and record producer Cameron Reed. Reed first came to prominence following the release of two records as Babe Rainbow on the UK-based Warp Records, "Shaved EP" in 2010 and "Endless Path EP" in 2011. Mixing the genres of ambient, hip-hop, and experimental noise, Babe Rainbow was first described as creating "overcast, suffocating sonic landscapes" that evoke a sound "like living in a haunted house".

In addition to providing official remixes for artists such as Grimes, Midnight Juggernauts, and Jokers of the Scene, Reed has provided production to up-and-coming rappers and occasionally releases free EPs of demos and works-in-progress.

In 2012, Reed briefly joined the backing band for critically acclaimed indie R&B artist How To Dress Well before going on to release his debut full length "Falling Apart" which Pitchfork Media called "a momentous, sometime triumphant gloom that recalls a range of other electronic experimentalists".