Hal DavidBorn 25 May 1921. Died 1 September 2012
Hal David
1921-05-25
Hal David Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold Lane "Hal" David (May 25, 1921 – September 1, 2012) was an American lyricist. He grew up in Brooklyn, New York City. He was best known for his collaborations with composer Burt Bacharach and his association with Dionne Warwick.
Hal David Tracks
Woodland Symphony
Glen Gray
Woodland Symphony
Woodland Symphony
Windows Of The World
Dionne Warwick
Windows Of The World
Windows Of The World
Whats It All About, Alfie?
Burt Bacharach
Whats It All About, Alfie?
Whats It All About, Alfie?
Alfie
Lionel Bart
Alfie
Alfie
Don't Make Me Over
Julia Holter
Don't Make Me Over
Don't Make Me Over
