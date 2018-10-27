Edwin BirdsongBorn 22 August 1951
Edwin L. Birdsong (born August 22, 1951) is an American keyboard/organ player who was known in the 1970s and 1980s for his experimental funk/disco music. He never achieved chart success, but developed a strong fan base, and has also been sampled by other artists many times, most famously by Daft Punk who sampled "Cola Bottle Baby" in "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger", and Gang Starr who sampled his single "Rapper Dapper Snapper" for their song "Skills".
Lollipop (12" Disco Version)
Rapper Dapper Snapper
Cola Bottle Baby
Goldmine (KZR Edit)
Goldmine (12")
Full Moon
Lollipop
Night of the Full Moon
Coca Cola Bottle
Pretty Brown Skin
Edwin Bird Song - Cola Bottle Baby
