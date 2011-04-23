Koji AsanoJapanese electro-acoustic and modern classical composer. Born 26 April 1974
Koji Asano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1974-04-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41f13c98-bdc0-4863-ac8d-1118184a9154
Koji Asano Biography (Wikipedia)
Koji Asano (born 26 April 1974 in Saitama, Japan) is a Japanese musician and composer. He works primarily in the field of electro-acoustic music, with his principal instrument being computer software. Although he is essentially a solo performer, he has also appeared in numerous ensembles, such as Ensemble Die Reihe, Paragon Ensemble, Smith Quartet, Barcelona Winds Orchestra, and the Koji Asano Ensemble. Besides a prolific string of albums and limited-edition CD-Rs, he has also composed music for video art, films, and theatrical performances.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Koji Asano Tracks
Sort by
Galaxies - Solstice
Koji Asano
Galaxies - Solstice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Galaxies - Solstice
Last played on
Koji Asano Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist