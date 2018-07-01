mothica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41f0ee7a-c7f8-4b3d-a3a4-c705b4766130
mothica Tracks
Sort by
Chasing Light
MEMBA
Chasing Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vydkm.jpglink
Chasing Light
Last played on
Lying & Loving
Electric Mantis
Lying & Loving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719l1.jpglink
Lying & Loving
Last played on
Clear (Shawn Wasabi Remix) (feat. mothica)
Pusher
Clear (Shawn Wasabi Remix) (feat. mothica)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clear (Shawn Wasabi Remix) (feat. mothica)
Last played on
Clear (feat. mothica)
Pusher
Clear (feat. mothica)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clear (feat. mothica)
Last played on
Back to artist