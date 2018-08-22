Taraf de HaïdouksRomanian Romani traditional folk band. Formed 1990
Taraf de Haïdouks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41f0dc28-8482-41b8-b28c-05ac31af0928
Taraf de Haïdouks Biography (Wikipedia)
Taraf de Haïdouks (Romanian: 'Taraful haiducilor', "Taraf of Haiduks") are a Romani-Romanian taraf (a troupe of lăutari, traditional musicians) from Clejani, Romania and one of the most prominent such groups in post-Communist era Romania. In the Western world they have become known by the name given to them in French-speaking areas, where they are known as "Taraf de Haïdouks".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Taraf de Haïdouks Tracks
Sort by
Cacurica Dances
Taraf de Haïdouks
Cacurica Dances
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cacurica Dances
Last played on
Briu
Traditional
Briu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Briu
Last played on
I'm a Gambling Man (Classic Artist)
Taraf de Haïdouks
I'm a Gambling Man (Classic Artist)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm a Gambling Man (Classic Artist)
Last played on
Turceasca (Heritage Track)
Taraf de Haïdouks
Turceasca (Heritage Track)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turceasca (Heritage Track)
Last played on
A Stork Crosses The Danube, In The Company Of A Raven
Taraf de Haïdouks
A Stork Crosses The Danube, In The Company Of A Raven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cintece De Jale
Taraf de Haïdouks
Cintece De Jale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cintece De Jale
Last played on
Hora Moldovenesca
Taraf de Haïdouks
Hora Moldovenesca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hora Moldovenesca
Last played on
A La Turk
Taraf de Haïdouks
A La Turk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A La Turk
Last played on
Return of the Magic Horses
Taraf de Haïdouks
Return of the Magic Horses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Return of the Magic Horses
Last played on
Dance of the Firemen (Sirba Pompierilor)
Taraf de Haïdouks
Dance of the Firemen (Sirba Pompierilor)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ostinato and Romanian dance
Taraf de Haïdouks
Ostinato and Romanian dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ostinato and Romanian dance
Last played on
I’ve got a Parachute Skirt
Taraf de Haïdouks
I’ve got a Parachute Skirt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I’ve got a Parachute Skirt
Cold Snowball
Taraf de Haïdouks
Cold Snowball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cold Snowball
Where do you come from, dear old lady?
Taraf de Haïdouks
Where do you come from, dear old lady?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dumbala dumba
Taraf de Haïdouks
Dumbala dumba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dumbala dumba
Last played on
I'll Tell You How It Is In The Other World
Taraf de Haïdouks
I'll Tell You How It Is In The Other World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Tell You How It Is In The Other World
Trin Patrea
Taraf de Haïdouks
Trin Patrea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trin Patrea
Dance Suite A La Clejani
Taraf de Haïdouks
Dance Suite A La Clejani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance Suite A La Clejani
The Fields are Blooming
Taraf de Haïdouks
The Fields are Blooming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fields are Blooming
Moldavian Shepherd's Dance
Taraf de Haïdouks
Moldavian Shepherd's Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moldavian Shepherd's Dance
Last played on
Marius' Lament
Taraf de Haïdouks
Marius' Lament
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marius' Lament
Last played on
Rustem
Taraf de Haïdouks
Rustem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rustem
Last played on
Maskarada
Taraf de Haïdouks
Maskarada
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maskarada
Last played on
A Gypsy Had A House
Taraf de Haïdouks
A Gypsy Had A House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Gypsy Had A House
Last played on
Dumbala Dumba (feat. Viorica Rudareasa)
Taraf de Haïdouks
Dumbala Dumba (feat. Viorica Rudareasa)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dumbala Dumba (feat. Viorica Rudareasa)
Last played on
The Missing Dance
Taraf de Haïdouks
The Missing Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Missing Dance
Last played on
Terno Chelipe
Taraf de Haïdouks
Terno Chelipe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Terno Chelipe
Last played on
Bartok arr. Taraf de Haïdouks: Ostinato & Romanian Dance
Taraf de Haïdouks
Bartok arr. Taraf de Haïdouks: Ostinato & Romanian Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance To The Firemen
Taraf de Haïdouks
Dance To The Firemen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance To The Firemen
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vwrz
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-23T18:09:23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02hl1pw.jpg
23
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
Taraf de Haïdouks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist