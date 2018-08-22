Taraf de Haïdouks (Romanian: 'Taraful haiducilor', "Taraf of Haiduks") are a Romani-Romanian taraf (a troupe of lăutari, traditional musicians) from Clejani, Romania and one of the most prominent such groups in post-Communist era Romania. In the Western world they have become known by the name given to them in French-speaking areas, where they are known as "Taraf de Haïdouks".