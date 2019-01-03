Narada Michael WaldenBorn 23 April 1952
Narada Michael Walden
1952-04-23
Narada Michael Walden Biography (Wikipedia)
Narada Michael Walden ( NAH-rə-də; born Michael Walden; April 23, 1952) is an American, singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer. He acquired the nickname Narada from Sri Chinmoy.
Narada Michael Walden Tracks
I SHOULDA LOVED YA
I SHOULDA LOVED YA
Should've Loved You
Should've Loved You
Divine Emotions
Divine Emotions
Tonight I'm Allright
Tonight I'm Allright
Tonight I'm Alright (Nova Black Edit)
Tonight I'm Alright (Nova Black Edit)
Wake Up
Jennifer Saran, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Narada Michael Walden & Santana
Wake Up
I'm Ready
I'm Ready
