Invisible was an Argentine band formed by Luis Alberto Spinetta following the breakup of Pescado Rabioso in 1973 and the release of Artaud. The original lineup of the band was completed by Carlos "Machi" Rufino (bass, backing vocals) and Héctor "Pomo" Lorenzo (drums), both of whom conformed Pappo's Blues' rhythm section at the time. From 1976 until their breakup a year later, the band expanded into a quartet with the inclusion of guitarist Tomás Gubitsch.