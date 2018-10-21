The Boswell SistersFormed 1925. Disbanded 1935
The Boswell Sisters
1925
The Boswell Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Boswell Sisters were a close harmony singing group, consisting of sisters Martha Boswell Lloyd (June 9, 1905 – July 2, 1958), Connee Boswell (original name Connie, December 3, 1907 – October 11, 1976), and Helvetia "Vet" Boswell (May 20, 1911 – November 12, 1988), noted for intricate harmonies and rhythmic experimentation. They attained national prominence in the United States in the 1930s.
