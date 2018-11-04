Darrell DeShawn Camp (born August 29, 1966) is an American musician who performs country and Americana music. Originally signed to Reprise Records in 1993 as a recording artist, Camp charted two minor singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts that year. Since then, he has found success as a songwriter, having co-written hit singles for many country music artists, including Garth Brooks, Josh Turner, Brooks & Dunn, and Blake Shelton, although he continues to record his own material as well.