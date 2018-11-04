Shawn CampAmerican country songwriter, musician and producer. Born 29 August 1966
Shawn Camp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-08-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41e03cbd-acbf-4d4e-8ed4-218c144de359
Shawn Camp Biography (Wikipedia)
Darrell DeShawn Camp (born August 29, 1966) is an American musician who performs country and Americana music. Originally signed to Reprise Records in 1993 as a recording artist, Camp charted two minor singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts that year. Since then, he has found success as a songwriter, having co-written hit singles for many country music artists, including Garth Brooks, Josh Turner, Brooks & Dunn, and Blake Shelton, although he continues to record his own material as well.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shawn Camp Tracks
Sort by
K-I-S-S-I-N-G
Shawn Camp
K-I-S-S-I-N-G
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
K-I-S-S-I-N-G
Last played on
Bound To Cry
Shawn Camp
Bound To Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bound To Cry
Last played on
A Little Bit of Love
Shawn Camp
A Little Bit of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little Bit of Love
Last played on
Speakin' of the Angel
Shawn Camp
Speakin' of the Angel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speakin' of the Angel
Last played on
Homeless
Shawn Camp
Homeless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Homeless
Last played on
Touched His Hands
Shawn Camp
Touched His Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Touched His Hands
Last played on
I Sang The Song (feat. John Prine, Jim Lauderdale, Sierra Hull, Shawn Camp, Alison Krauss, Junior Sisk & The Isaacs)
Mac Wiseman
I Sang The Song (feat. John Prine, Jim Lauderdale, Sierra Hull, Shawn Camp, Alison Krauss, Junior Sisk & The Isaacs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr0t.jpglink
I Sang The Song (feat. John Prine, Jim Lauderdale, Sierra Hull, Shawn Camp, Alison Krauss, Junior Sisk & The Isaacs)
Last played on
Clear As A Bell
Shawn Camp
Clear As A Bell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clear As A Bell
Last played on
Man, What A Woman
Shawn Camp
Man, What A Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Man, What A Woman
Last played on
Harm's Way
Shawn Camp
Harm's Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harm's Way
Last played on
Since You Ain't Home
Shawn Camp
Since You Ain't Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Since You Ain't Home
Last played on
Shawn Camp Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist