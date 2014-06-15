Nicolai Dunger (born February 4, 1968) is a singer and acoustic songwriter from Piteå in Sweden. He has released twelve EPs and albums, singing primarily in English, and collaborated notably with Will Oldham, the Esbjörn Svensson jazz trio and Ebbot Lundberg. He also records under the alias A Taste of Ra. He uses his full real name of Claus Wilhelm Nicolai Dunger for composing credits but this has caused confusion with some tracks being credited to two separate "composers" Claus Wilhelm and Nicolai Dunger.