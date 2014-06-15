Nicolai DungerBorn 4 February 1969
Nicolai Dunger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-02-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41de9604-10b0-40e9-9d12-a70a4f9050b7
Nicolai Dunger Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicolai Dunger (born February 4, 1968) is a singer and acoustic songwriter from Piteå in Sweden. He has released twelve EPs and albums, singing primarily in English, and collaborated notably with Will Oldham, the Esbjörn Svensson jazz trio and Ebbot Lundberg. He also records under the alias A Taste of Ra. He uses his full real name of Claus Wilhelm Nicolai Dunger for composing credits but this has caused confusion with some tracks being credited to two separate "composers" Claus Wilhelm and Nicolai Dunger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nicolai Dunger Tracks
Sort by
Crazy Train
Nicolai Dunger
Crazy Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Train
Last played on
Last Night I Dreamt Of Mississippi
Nicolai Dunger
Last Night I Dreamt Of Mississippi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Entitled To Play
Nicolai Dunger
Entitled To Play
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Entitled To Play
Last played on
Nicolai Dunger Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist