Theodore Kuchar (born May 31, 1963) is a Ukrainian American conductor of classical music and a violist.
Malambo (Estancia)
Alberto Ginastera
Introduction (Prelude) from the Gadfly suite, Op 97a
Dmitri Shostakovich
Spring Fairy and Summer Fairy (Cinderella Suite No 2)
Sergei Prokofiev
1812 Overture, Op 49
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Orchestra
Happiness (Waltz Suite, Op 110)
Sergei Prokofiev
Romance from The Gadfly Suite Op. 97
Theodore Kuchar
Happiness (Waltz Suite, Op 110)
Sergei Prokofiev
The Gadfly Suite
Theodore Kuchar
