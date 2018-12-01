Sabin DrăgoiBorn 6 June 1894. Died 31 December 1969
Sabin Drăgoi
Sabin Drăgoi Biography (Wikipedia)
Sabin Vasile Drăgoi (6 June 1894 – 31 December 1968) was a Romanian composer, who specialized in folk music. His oeuvre includes orchestral and chamber works, film music and operas.
