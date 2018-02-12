Sophie Langdon
Sophie Langdon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41da02a6-fbaa-4755-a5d1-038eac7df7e9
Sophie Langdon Tracks
Sort by
Concerto for violin, horn and orchestra - II. Elegy (In Memoriam)
Dame Ethel Smyth
Concerto for violin, horn and orchestra - II. Elegy (In Memoriam)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051tc3q.jpglink
Concerto for violin, horn and orchestra - II. Elegy (In Memoriam)
Last played on
Concerto for horn, violin & orchestra (2nd mvt - Elegy)
Dame Ethel Smyth
Concerto for horn, violin & orchestra (2nd mvt - Elegy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gt3pf.jpglink
Concerto for horn, violin & orchestra (2nd mvt - Elegy)
Last played on
Concerto for violin, horn and orchestra [1927]
Ethel Smyth, Odaline de la Martinez, Richard Watkins, Sophie Langdon & BBC Philharmonic
Concerto for violin, horn and orchestra [1927]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto for violin, horn and orchestra [1927]
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sophie Langdon
Back to artist