Tickle Me Pink was an American rock band from Fort Collins, Colorado signed to Wind-Up Records. The band was composed of Sean Kennedy (lead vocals, bass), Stefan Runstrom (drums), Joey Barba (guitar) and Steven Beck (guitar, vocals). After independently releasing their first two EPs, If Only We Were Twenty One and Up (2005) and Half Seas Over (2006), the band released its debut album, Madeline, on July 1, 2008. The album's release was also marked by the death of bassist Johnny Schou, reportedly due to a heroin overdose. Schou was replaced by Joey Barba, a longtime friend of the band[citation needed].

Tickle Me Pink officially played their last show together as a band on March 5, 2011. The band left a Twitter message to their fans the following day saying, "Farewell all. We love you and will never forget you. -TMP". Former lead singer Sean Kennedy then assembled a new band, Talisker Skye, and Steven Beck and Stefan Runstrom have each played in the Wiredogs.

The band announced two reunion shows in August 2016, one at Fort Collins' annual Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest.