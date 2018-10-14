Marco Giuseppe PerandaComposer. Born 1625. Died 12 January 1675
Marco Giuseppe Peranda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1625
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41d86f13-e0c2-4d56-b04d-386791929767
Marco Giuseppe Peranda Biography (Wikipedia)
Marco Giuseppe Peranda (Macerata, c. 1625 - 12 January 1675 in Dresden) was an Italian musician and composer active in Germany.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marco Giuseppe Peranda Tracks
Sort by
Missa in A minor
Marco Giuseppe Peranda
Missa in A minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Missa in A minor
Last played on
Back to artist