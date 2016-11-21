Black Pus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41d502d6-9c7b-4e1b-a828-37a9dde3b632
Black Pus Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Chippendale (born 1973) is a musician and artist based in Providence, Rhode Island. He is known as the drummer and vocalist for the experimental noise rock band Lightning Bolt and for his graphic art. On March 31, 2016 RollingStone magazine ranked Brian Chippendale number 91 in an article entitled "100 greatest drummers of all time."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Pus Tracks
Sort by
1,000 Years
Black Pus
1,000 Years
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1,000 Years
Last played on
Blood Will Run
Black Pus
Blood Will Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blood Will Run
Last played on
Black Pus Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist