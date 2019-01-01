Vittoria AleottiComposer. Born 1575. Died 1620
Vittoria Aleotti
1575
Vittoria Aleotti Biography (Wikipedia)
Vittoria Aleotti (c. 1575 – after 1620), believed to be the same as Raffaella Aleotti (c. 1570 – after 1646) was an Italian Augustinian nun, a composer and organist.
