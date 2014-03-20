Erik JohannessenBorn 22 July 1975
Erik Johannessen
1975-07-22
Erik Johannessen Biography
Erik Johannessen (born 22 July 1975 in Oslo) is a Norwegian musician (trombone) and composer, known from playing in bands like Jaga Jazzist, Trondheim Jazz Orchestra, Loud Jazz Band, Lord Kelvin, Funky Hot Grits, Ensemble Denada and Magic Pocket.
Erik Johannessen Tracks
Forced Entry
Martin Horntveth
Forced Entry
Forced Entry
Verås / Oslo Darkness / Barcode
Martin Horntveth
Verås / Oslo Darkness / Barcode
Verås / Oslo Darkness / Barcode
Swamp Thing
Erik Johannessen
Swamp Thing
Swamp Thing
