Erik Johannessen (born 22 July 1975 in Oslo) is a Norwegian musician (trombone) and composer, known from playing in bands like Jaga Jazzist, Trondheim Jazz Orchestra, Loud Jazz Band, Lord Kelvin, Funky Hot Grits, Ensemble Denada and Magic Pocket.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia