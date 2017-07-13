Benoit & SergioFormed 2009
Benoit & Sergio
2009
Benoit & Sergio Biography (Wikipedia)
Benoit & Sergio are a dance pop and house music duo composed of Benoit Simon and Benjamin "Sergio" Myers and based out of Washington, D.C. and Berlin. Their music has been described as an intelligent and often melancholy mix of pop and electronic music intended for dance but outside the mainstream of electronic dance music. They describe their sound as "dance pop with a slightly melancholy feel to it".
Benoit & Sergio Tracks
The Way You Get It
The Way You Get It
Ibiza Bass
Ibiza Bass
House With 500 Rooms (Radio Edit)
House With 500 Rooms (Radio Edit)
Walk & Talk
Walk & Talk
That's The Party Talking
That's The Party Talking
Walk And Talk
Walk And Talk
You Might Say
You Might Say
Your Darkness
Your Darkness
Splash
Splash
Shake Shake
Shake Shake
Adjustments
Adjustments
Bridge So Far
Bridge So Far
Lipstick & Lace
Lipstick & Lace
Principles
Principles
Everybody
Everybody
Sergio Everybody
Sergio Everybody
Around The World Cover
Around The World Cover
Let Me Count The Ways
Let Me Count The Ways
Boy Trouble
Boy Trouble
Midnight People
Midnight People
Benoit & Sergio Links
