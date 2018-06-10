Tony AsherUS lyricist, worked on Pet Sounds. Born 2 May 1939
Tony Asher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-05-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41c9a213-7975-48ec-bd82-da16f99aa510
Tony Asher Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Asher (born May 2, 1939) is an English-American jingle writer who co-wrote eight songs on the Beach Boys 1966 album Pet Sounds, including the singles "God Only Knows", "Wouldn't It Be Nice", and "Caroline, No". Asher had a significant influence on the album. In his own words, "The general tenor of the lyrics was often [Brian Wilson's], however the actual choice of words was usually mine. I was really just his interpreter." He also co-wrote songs with Roger Nichols.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Asher Tracks
Sort by
Don't talk (put your head on my shoulder)
Brian Wilson
Don't talk (put your head on my shoulder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l8mlp.jpglink
Don't talk (put your head on my shoulder)
Last played on
God Only Knows (arr. Tom Richards)
Brian Wilson
God Only Knows (arr. Tom Richards)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l8mlp.jpglink
God Only Knows (arr. Tom Richards)
Last played on
Back to artist