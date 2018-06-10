Tony Asher (born May 2, 1939) is an English-American jingle writer who co-wrote eight songs on the Beach Boys 1966 album Pet Sounds, including the singles "God Only Knows", "Wouldn't It Be Nice", and "Caroline, No". Asher had a significant influence on the album. In his own words, "The general tenor of the lyrics was often [Brian Wilson's], however the actual choice of words was usually mine. I was really just his interpreter." He also co-wrote songs with Roger Nichols.