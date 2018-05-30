Philip RadcliffeBorn 27 April 1905. Died 2 September 1986
Philip Radcliffe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1905-04-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41c890fd-06f1-4a3e-8c38-6b486bb93143
Philip Radcliffe Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Radcliffe (27 April 1905 – 2 September 1986) was an English musicologist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Philip Radcliffe Tracks
Sort by
O bone Jesu
Philip Radcliffe
O bone Jesu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O bone Jesu
Last played on
Versicles & Responses
Philip Radcliffe
Versicles & Responses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Versicles & Responses
Choir
Last played on
Nunc Dimittis in F
Exeter Cathedral Choir & Philip Radcliffe
Nunc Dimittis in F
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nunc Dimittis in F
Performer
Last played on
Magnificat in F
Exeter Cathedral Choir & Philip Radcliffe
Magnificat in F
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magnificat in F
Performer
Last played on
Philip Radcliffe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist