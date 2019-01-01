Brigham Young University Vocal Point
Brigham Young University Vocal Point
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41c80153-b02b-4822-9397-5e356227c6d0
Biography (Wikipedia)
BYU Vocal Point is a nine-member, male a cappella group at Brigham Young University (BYU). Founded by students in 1991, Vocal Point operates under the direction of BYU's Performing Arts Management (PAM).
The group has won three Pearl Awards and it was the winner of the 2006 International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA). In 2011, the group placed fifth on NBC's third season of The Sing Off.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist