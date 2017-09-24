Madan MohanBorn 25 June 1924. Died 14 July 1975
Madan Mohan
1924-06-25
Madan Mohan Biography (Wikipedia)
Madan Mohan Kohli (25 June 1924 – 14 July 1975), better known as Madan Mohan, was a popular and unparalleled Indian music director of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. He is considered one of the most melodious and skilled music directors of the Hindi film industry. He is particularly remembered for the immortal ghazals he composed for Hindi films. Some of his best works are with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.
Madan Mohan Tracks
Lag Ja Gale
Palak Muchhal
Lag Ja Gale
Lag Ja Gale
Lag Ja Gale
Madan Mohan
Lag Ja Gale
Lag Ja Gale
Na Tum Bewafa Ho
Madan Mohan
Na Tum Bewafa Ho
Na Tum Bewafa Ho
Jo Moti Teri Nani - Heer Ranjha 1970
Hemlata
Jo Moti Teri Nani - Heer Ranjha 1970
Jo Moti Teri Nani - Heer Ranjha 1970
