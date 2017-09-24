Madan Mohan Kohli (25 June 1924 – 14 July 1975), better known as Madan Mohan, was a popular and unparalleled Indian music director of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. He is considered one of the most melodious and skilled music directors of the Hindi film industry. He is particularly remembered for the immortal ghazals he composed for Hindi films. Some of his best works are with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.