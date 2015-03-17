Josh Deutsch is an American trumpet player and composer. He leads the band Pannonia and the Josh Deutsch Quintet, and performs regularly in a duo with guitarist Nico Soffiato. Deutsch is a founding member of the Queens Jazz Overground. He has toured extensively throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Deutsch is also an educator, teaching privately and at various institutions, including the Queens College CPSM, the University of Oregon, and as a mentor in the Young Composers and Improvisors Workshop.