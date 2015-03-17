Josh Deutsch
Josh Deutsch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41c202af-8c18-47d1-858d-3e964c1ae613
Josh Deutsch Biography (Wikipedia)
Josh Deutsch is an American trumpet player and composer. He leads the band Pannonia and the Josh Deutsch Quintet, and performs regularly in a duo with guitarist Nico Soffiato. Deutsch is a founding member of the Queens Jazz Overground. He has toured extensively throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Deutsch is also an educator, teaching privately and at various institutions, including the Queens College CPSM, the University of Oregon, and as a mentor in the Young Composers and Improvisors Workshop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Josh Deutsch Tracks
Sort by
Creature Rebellion
Nathan Parker Smith, Nathan Parker Smith, Alden Banta, Augie Haas, Matthew McDonald, Russ Flynn, Landon Knoblock, James Rogers, Justin Flynn, Chris Shade, Matt Holman, Kenji Shinagawa, Jared Schonig, Nick Finzer, Kevin Russell, Josh Deutsch, J. C. Sanford & Michael Thomas
Creature Rebellion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Creature Rebellion
Composer
Last played on
Rhetoric Machine
Nathan Parker Smith, Nathan Parker Smith, Alden Banta, Augie Haas, David Smith, Matthew McDonald, Russ Flynn, Landon Knoblock, James Rogers, Justin Flynn, Chris Shade, JC Sanford, Matt Holman, Kenji Shinagawa, Jared Schonig, Nick Finzer, Kevin Russell, Josh Deutsch & Michael Thomas
Rhetoric Machine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhetoric Machine
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist