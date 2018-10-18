Heavy DUS rapper. Born 24 May 1967. Died 8 November 2011
Heavy D
1967-05-24
Heavy D Biography (Wikipedia)
Dwight Arrington Myers (May 24, 1967 – November 8, 2011), better known as Heavy D, was a Jamaican-born American rapper, record producer, singer, actor, and the former leader of Heavy D & the Boyz, a hip hop group which included dancers/background vocalists G-Whiz (Glen Parrish), "Trouble" T. Roy (Troy Dixon), and Eddie F (born Edward Ferrell). The group maintained a sizable audience in the United States through most of the 1990s. The five albums the group released were produced by Teddy Riley, Marley Marl, DJ Premier, his cousin Pete Rock, and Eddie F.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Now That We Found Love
Heavy D
Now That We Found Love
Now That We Found Love
Alright (feat. Heavy D)
Janet Jackson
Alright (feat. Heavy D)
Alright (feat. Heavy D)
Next Stop Uptown (feat. Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Heavy D, Christopher Williams & Tim Dawg)
Father MC
Next Stop Uptown (feat. Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Heavy D, Christopher Williams & Tim Dawg)
Next Stop Uptown (feat. Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Heavy D, Christopher Williams & Tim Dawg)
Jam (feat. Heavy D)
Micheal Jackson
Jam (feat. Heavy D)
Jam (feat. Heavy D)
Performer
Big And Ready
Super Cat
Big And Ready
Big And Ready
Clash of the Season (feat. Harry Shotta & Troopz)
DT & Heavy D
Clash of the Season (feat. Harry Shotta & Troopz)
Clash of the Season (feat. Harry Shotta & Troopz)
Performer
Nuttin' But Love (Rata Clean)
Heavy D
Nuttin' But Love (Rata Clean)
Nuttin' But Love (Rata Clean)
Mr Big Stuff
Heavy D. & The Boyz
Mr Big Stuff
Mr Big Stuff
Now That We Found Love (feat. Aaron Hall & The Boyz)
Heavy D
Now That We Found Love (feat. Aaron Hall & The Boyz)
Now That We Found Love (feat. Aaron Hall & The Boyz)
Black Coffee
Heavy D
Black Coffee
Black Coffee
Mpre Bounce
Heavy D
Mpre Bounce
Mpre Bounce
Swinging With The Hevster
Heavy D
Swinging With The Hevster
Swinging With The Hevster
Higher
Heavy D
Higher
Higher
I Can't (Feat. Anthony Hamilton)
Heavy D
I Can't (Feat. Anthony Hamilton)
I Can't (Feat. Anthony Hamilton)
Big Daddy
Heavy D
Big Daddy
Big Daddy
Mr Big Stuff
Heavy D
Mr Big Stuff
Mr Big Stuff
Blue Funk
Heavy D
Blue Funk
Blue Funk
Private Dancer Ft. Sizzla
Heavy D
Private Dancer Ft. Sizzla
Private Dancer Ft. Sizzla
Queen Majesty
Heavy D
Queen Majesty
Queen Majesty
Respect Due (feat Daddy Freddy)
Heavy D
Respect Due (feat Daddy Freddy)
Respect Due (feat Daddy Freddy)
Nothing But Love
Heavy D
Nothing But Love
Nothing But Love
Overweight Lover's In The House
Heavy D
Overweight Lover's In The House
Overweight Lover's In The House
Somebody For Me
Heavy D
Somebody For Me
Somebody For Me
We Got Our Own Thang
Heavy D
We Got Our Own Thang
We Got Our Own Thang
How You Like Me Know
Heavy D
How You Like Me Know
How You Like Me Know
