Nancy Kerr
1975
Nancy Kerr Biography (Wikipedia)
Nancy Kerr (born 1975) is an English folk musician and songwriter, specialising in the fiddle and singing. Born in London, she now lives in Sheffield. She is the daughter of London-born singer-songwriter Sandra Kerr and Northumbrian piper Ron Elliott. She was the 2015 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards "Folk Singer of the Year".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nancy Kerr Tracks
Never Ever Lay Them Down
Nancy Kerr
Never Ever Lay Them Down
Fragile Water
Nancy Kerr
Fragile Water
Fragile Water
Light Rolls Home
Nancy Kerr
Light Rolls Home
Light Rolls Home
Gather The Owls / Train On The Island
Nancy Kerr
Gather The Owls / Train On The Island
Gather The Owls / Train On The Island
Oh England What Seeds
Nancy Kerr
Oh England What Seeds
Oh England What Seeds
Instar
Nancy Kerr
Instar
Instar
Gingerbread
Nancy Kerr
Gingerbread
Gingerbread
The Bunting and the Crown
Nancy Kerr
The Bunting and the Crown
The Bunting and the Crown
The Transports (The Leaves in the Woodland)
Peter Bellamy
The Transports (The Leaves in the Woodland)
The Transports (The Leaves in the Woodland)
The Transports: Part Two
Peter Bellamy
The Transports: Part Two
The Transports: Part Two
Narrator
The Transports: Part One
Peter Bellamy
The Transports: Part One
The Transports: Part One
Narrator
Hand me down
Nancy Kerr
Hand me down
Hand me down
The Leaves In The Woodland (live)
Nancy Kerr
The Leaves In The Woodland (live)
The Leaves In The Woodland (live)
Gingerbread
Nancy Kerr
Gingerbread
Gingerbread
Ensemble
Crow's Wing
Nancy Kerr
Crow's Wing
Crow's Wing
Kingdom
Nancy Kerr
Kingdom
Kingdom
Nye
Martyn Joseph
Nye
Nye
Seven Years
Nancy Kerr
Seven Years
Seven Years
Through the Trees
Nancy Kerr
Through the Trees
Through the Trees
Fragile Water (live in session)
Nancy Kerr
Fragile Water (live in session)
Fragile Water (live in session)
The Cruel Mother
Trad, Nancy Kerr & Andy Cutting
The Cruel Mother
The Cruel Mother
Composer
Seven Years
Nancy Kerr
Seven Years
Seven Years
Crow's Wing
Nancy Kerr
Crow's Wing
Crow's Wing
Instar
Nancy Kerr
Instar
Instar
Lights Roll Home
Nancy Kerr
Lights Roll Home
Lights Roll Home
Fragile Water (live)
Nancy Kerr
Fragile Water (live)
Fragile Water (live)
Farewell Stony Ground
Nancy Kerr
Farewell Stony Ground
Farewell Stony Ground
Lila
Nancy Kerr
Lila
Lila
Playlists featuring Nancy Kerr
Upcoming Events
24
Feb
2019
Nancy Kerr
Ye Olde Rose & Crown Theatre Pub, London, UK
26
Feb
2019
Nancy Kerr
Backhaus&co, Coventry, UK
14
Jun
2019
Nancy Kerr
St Mary's Centre, Liverpool, UK
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
Royal Albert Hall
2014-02-19T17:44:51
19
Feb
2014
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
Royal Albert Hall
Latest Nancy Kerr News
Nancy Kerr Links
