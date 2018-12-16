Founded in 2003 by violinist Annette von Hehn, cellist Stefan Heinemeyer and pianist Thomas Hoppe, the ATOS Trio strives to convey the spirit of string quartet playing to the piano trio realm. Never shying from extremes, the ensemble aims to push limits when it comes to sound and dynamics and is known for its honesty of interpretation.

The 'Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson International Trio Award' recognized the achievement of the ATOS Trio and awarded this distinction to the trio in 2007. It offers the winners twenty important US concerts including a debut concert at New York's Carnegie Hall and performances in Chicago, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Detroit, Kansas City and Tucson. The Detroit Press proclaimed: "Three voices – one sound: The kind of pitch-perfect unanimity of phrasing, tone, feeling and interpretation that distinguishes the finest chamber ensembles."

In the same year, at the '5th Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition', the ATOS Trio took not only the First Prize but also the Grand Prize, the 'Musica Viva Tour Prize', and the 'Audience Prize'. Never before in the history of this competition, held only every four years, has a single ensemble acquired all those honors. One year earlier the ATOS Trio won First Prize and the distinction for best interpretation of a work by Schubert at the International Competition in Graz, Austria called 'Franz Schubert and the Music of Modern Times'.

Most recently, the ATOS Trio became a BBC Radio 3 New Generations Artist for 2009/2011 for a number of recording sessions and to be part of important music festivals in Great Britain during the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons.

The ATOS Trio has performed hundreds of concerts and appeared at prestigious festivals such as the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival, Rheingau Music Festival, Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Ludwigsburger Schlossfestspiele, Festspiele Schwetzingen, the City of London Festival, Budapest Spring, and Enescu Festival (Bucharest). During the last season, the ATOS TRIO has given important debuts at Wigmore Hall (London), Carnegie Hall (New York) and the Concertgebouw (Amsterdam), all to capacity audiences and critical acclaim. Under the auspices of Musica Viva Australia, they completed a highly successful 16 concerts - tour of Australia. In the upcoming season, they will appear with national and international symphony orchestras to perform Beethoven's Triple Concerto and Martinu's Concertino, tour the USA with performances in New York City and at the Kennedy Center (Washington D.C.) and perform return engagements at Wigmore Hall.

In 2005, the debut CD was released by Ars Musici with works by Beethoven, Brahms and Kirchner. Two CD's followed in 2008, one on the Azica label with works by Beethoven, Schubert and Schumann, the other on the CPO label with the complete trios by Heinrich von Herzogenberg, which had sold out its first release. The following CD, released by CPO in 2010, highlights the works of Czech composer Josef Suk. These recordings attracted critical attention and musical acclaim: "These CD recordings give proof of the exceptional musicality of these young, musical “treasure hunters." (Spiegel Online). Their latest CD project is dedicated to Mendelssohn's piano trios and was released in April 2011, edited as well by CPO.

Annette von Hehn plays the Ex-Neaman Stradivarius which is kindly provided to her by the Neaman family.

ATOS Trio's Outreach Activity:

The ATOS Trio is an active participant in the German-based project "Rhapsody in School", initiated by pianist Lars Vogt. The musicians, fluent in the English language, can convey a vivid, multi-faceted and hands-on picture of classical music and classical music artists in order to reach even the youngest audience.