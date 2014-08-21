The RiffsUS rock and roll and punk band from Portland, Oregon
The Riffs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Riffs are a rock and roll and punk band from Portland, Oregon. They have released three full-length albums, all on indie labels, namely Pelado Records, Vendetta Records, and TKO Records.
The Riffs Tracks
Start The Revolution
