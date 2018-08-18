Debra LawsBorn 10 September 1956
Debra Renee Laws (born September 10, 1956) is an American singer and actress from Houston, Texas. She is best known for her 1981 R&B/Soul ballad "Very Special". In her music career, she works closely with her siblings, Eloise Laws, Hubert Laws and Ronnie Laws, who are producers.
On My Own
On My Own
On My Own
Very Special
Very Special
Very Special
How Long
How Long
How Long
Meant To Be
Meant To Be
Meant To Be
Meant For You
Meant For You
Meant For You
Very Special (StarRo Remix)
Very Special (StarRo Remix)
Very Special (StarRo Remix)
