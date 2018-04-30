Sharon RobinsonSinger songwriter. Born 1958
Sharon Robinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41b8b841-ccb9-40e5-b35f-36c198b99913
Sharon Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharon Robinson (born 1958 in San Francisco) is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. She is best known as a frequent writing collaborator with Leonard Cohen, although she has written songs for a number of other artists as well, including The Pointer Sisters, Aaron Neville, Brenda Russell, Diana Ross, Don Henley, Michael Bolton, Randy Crawford, Patti LaBelle, Roberta Flack, The Temptations, and others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sharon Robinson Tracks
Sort by
Alexandra Leaving
Sharon Robinson
Alexandra Leaving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alexandra Leaving
Last played on
The Train
Sharon Robinson
The Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Train
Last played on
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Sharon Robinson
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The High Road
Sharon Robinson
The High Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The High Road
Last played on
Strong For Me (Live In Session)
Sharon Robinson
Strong For Me (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strong For Me (Live In Session)
Performer
Last played on
The Harder You Look For Love
Sharon Robinson
The Harder You Look For Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Harder You Look For Love
Performer
Last played on
Everybody Knows
Sharon Robinson
Everybody Knows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody Knows
Last played on
Invisible Tattoo
Sharon Robinson
Invisible Tattoo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Invisible Tattoo
Last played on
Sharon Robinson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist