Ashley HutchingsBorn 26 January 1945
Ashley Hutchings
1945-01-26
Ashley Hutchings Biography (Wikipedia)
Ashley Stephen Hutchings, MBE (born 26 January 1945) is an English bassist, vocalist, songwriter, arranger, band leader, writer and record producer. He was a founding member of three of the most noteworthy English folk-rock bands in the history of the genre: Fairport Convention, Steeleye Span and The Albion Band. Hutchings has overseen numerous other projects, including records and live theatre, and has collaborated on film and television projects.
Ashley Hutchings Tracks
Avona and the Giant
Ashley Hutchings
Avona and the Giant
Lost in the Haze
Ashley Hutchings
Lost in the Haze
The Swift
Ashley Hutchings
The Swift
Epilogue/French Catholic Wedding Tune
Ashley Hutchings
Epilogue/French Catholic Wedding Tune
Trip to Bath
Ashley Hutchings
Trip to Bath
Kitty Come Down the Lane
Ashley Hutchings
Kitty Come Down the Lane
Elegie XII
Ashley Hutchings
Elegie XII
Nutting Girl
Ashley Hutchings
Nutting Girl
Genesis Hall
Sandy Denny
Genesis Hall
Doing Time to Fit Your Crime (feat. John Tams & Coope Boyes & Simpson)
Ashley Hutchings
Doing Time to Fit Your Crime (feat. John Tams & Coope Boyes & Simpson)
Doing Time To Fit Your Crime
Ashley Hutchings
Doing Time To Fit Your Crime
I'll Go and 'List for a Sailor
Ashley Hutchings
I'll Go and 'List for a Sailor
Morris Call
Ashley Hutchings
Morris Call
The Song of Two Bridges (feat. Ruth Angell & Becky Mills)
Ashley Hutchings
The Song of Two Bridges (feat. Ruth Angell & Becky Mills)
Up the Crooked Spire/General Ward
Ashley Hutchings
Up the Crooked Spire/General Ward
What Celia Sees
Ashley Hutchings
What Celia Sees
The Drover's Song
Ashley Hutchings
The Drover's Song
The Work of the Devil
Ridgeriders
The Work of the Devil
The Sun Is God
Ashley Hutchings
The Sun Is God
The One Eyed Owl
Ashley Hutchings
The One Eyed Owl
We Walked In God's Country
Ashley Hutchings
We Walked In God's Country
The Song of Two Bridges (feat. Chris Leslie & Marian Trapassi)
Ashley Hutchings
The Song of Two Bridges (feat. Chris Leslie & Marian Trapassi)
Willow Tree/Bean Setting/Shooting
Ashley Hutchings
Willow Tree/Bean Setting/Shooting
DUANE EDDY MEDLEY
Ashley Hutchings
DUANE EDDY MEDLEY
(As I) Walked Out One Morning
Ashley Hutchings
(As I) Walked Out One Morning
Long Odds/Mrs Cosgill's Delight
Ashley Hutchings
Long Odds/Mrs Cosgill's Delight
The Nutting Girl
Ashley Hutchings
The Nutting Girl
Morris Off
Ashley Hutchings
Morris Off
Brief Encounters
Ashley Hutchings
Brief Encounters
Dancing Under The Rose - Again
Ashley Hutchings
Dancing Under The Rose - Again
Westonbirt Sonnet/T Stands For Thomas
Ashley Hutchings
Westonbirt Sonnet/T Stands For Thomas
My Dearest/So to Ireland I Made My Way
Ashley Hutchings
My Dearest/So to Ireland I Made My Way
Shepherds Arise
Ashley Hutchings
Shepherds Arise
Princess Royal
Ashley Hutchings
Princess Royal
Ashley Hutchings Links
