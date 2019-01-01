Daniel De Mussenden "Dan" Carey (born 24 December 1969 in Islington, London) is an English producer, writer, mixer and remixer.

Carey owns his own studio in South London and runs the record label Speedy Wunderground in co-operation with Heavenly Recordings.

In 2014, Carey received two Mercury Prize nominations for his production work on two nominated albums: Everybody Down by Kate Tempest and First Mind by Nick Mulvey.