1964-11-01
Lou Rhodes is an English singer and songwriter from Manchester, now living in Wiltshire. In addition to providing vocals and lyrics for the band Lamb, Rhodes has released four solo albums: Beloved One, Bloom and One Good Thing and theyesandeye. Rhodes has collaborated with 808 State, A Guy Called Gerald, Funkstörung, Pale 3, Sugizo, Plump DJs, Sheila Chandra, Eliza Carthy, Art of Noise, and The Cinematic Orchestra on Ma Fleur and the soundtrack to The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos.
Deep
Walk
Baby
All I Need
All The Birds
White Rabbit (6 Music Session, 15 Jul 2016)
Circle Song
Never Forget
Them
Sea Organ
Sea Organ - Live in session on the Lauren Laverne Show
