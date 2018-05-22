David KemperBorn 1947
David Kemper
1947
David Kemper Biography (Wikipedia)
David Law Kemper (born 1947/8 in Chicago, Illinois) is an American rock drummer who was a member of the Jerry Garcia Band (1983–1994) and Bob Dylan's band (1996–2001).
He was with the Jerry Garcia Band from 1983 until January 1994, when he was suddenly sacked for reasons still unknown to him. He went on to spend five years as Bob Dylan's drummer. Kemper joined Dutch progressive rock band Focus for a short period in the mid-1970s, playing both on the Mother Focus album and tour. He has played with Mike Stinson, Elkie Brooks, Dennis Wilson (on the Bambu sessions), and Bernie Leadon. He played double drums with Jim Gordon on Barry McGuire's "Don't Blame God" from his Lighten Up album in 1974.
David Kemper Tracks
The Sweetest Gift
Peter Asher
The Sweetest Gift
The Sweetest Gift
Last played on
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
Peter Asher
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
Last played on
Elizabeth (I Grieve)
Martin Yates, David Kemper & Raphael Wallfisch
Elizabeth (I Grieve)
Elizabeth (I Grieve)
Composer
Last played on
Elizabeth (Praised Be)
Martin Yates, David Kemper & Raphael Wallfisch
Elizabeth (Praised Be)
Elizabeth (Praised Be)
Composer
Last played on
