Tommy TuneBorn 28 February 1939
Tommy Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-02-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41ac0393-b913-4cde-be73-c8a0e91156a9
Tommy Tune Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas James "Tommy" Tune (born February 28, 1939) is an American actor, dancer, singer, theatre director, producer, and choreographer. Over the course of his career, he has won ten Tony Awards and the National Medal of Arts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommy Tune Tracks
Sort by
It's Not Where You Start
Tommy Tune
It's Not Where You Start
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Not Where You Start
Last played on
Put On Your Sunday Clothes
Michael Crawford
Put On Your Sunday Clothes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065j476.jpglink
Put On Your Sunday Clothes
Last played on
Strike Up The Band
Tommy Tune
Strike Up The Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strike Up The Band
Last played on
It's Not Where You Start It's Where You Finish
Tommy Tune
It's Not Where You Start It's Where You Finish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Won't You Charleston With Me
Tommy Tune
Won't You Charleston With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Won't You Charleston With Me
Performer
Last played on
I'll Be Gone
Tommy Tune
I'll Be Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be Gone
Last played on
IT'S NOT WHERE YOU START... - FINALE
Tommy Tune
IT'S NOT WHERE YOU START... - FINALE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tap Your Troubles Away
Tommy Tune
Tap Your Troubles Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tap Your Troubles Away
Last played on
Boy Wanted/Soon
Tommy Tune
Boy Wanted/Soon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boy Wanted/Soon
Last played on
Tommy Tune Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist