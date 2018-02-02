Fujiya & MiyagiBritish band. Formed 2000
Fujiya & Miyagi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br203.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41a94033-8b12-4c60-a22c-38c78801e363
Fujiya & Miyagi Biography (Wikipedia)
Fujiya & Miyagi are a British group formed in Brighton, East Sussex in 2000. The current line-up consists of David Best (vocals and guitar), Stephen Lewis (synths and vocals), Ed Chivers (drums), Ben Adamo & Ben Farestuedt (bass and vocals). They have released seven studio albums: Electro Karaoke in the Negative Style (2002), Transparent Things (2006), Lightbulbs (2008), Ventriloquizzing (2011), Artificial Sweeteners (2014), Fujiya & Miyagi (2017), and Different Blades from the Same Pair of Scissors (2017). They are currently signed to Impossible Objects of Desire worldwide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fujiya & Miyagi Tracks
Yoyo (6 Music Session, 14 Jan 2011)
Fujiya & Miyagi
Yoyo (6 Music Session, 14 Jan 2011)
Sixteen Shades Of Black And Blue (6 Music Session, 14 Jan 2011)
Fujiya & Miyagi
Sixteen Shades Of Black And Blue (6 Music Session, 14 Jan 2011)
Minestrone (6 Music Session, 14 Jan 2011)
Fujiya & Miyagi
Minestrone (6 Music Session, 14 Jan 2011)
Paper Airplanes
Fujiya & Miyagi
Paper Airplanes
Uh - Hub Session 03/05/2009
Fujiya & Miyagi
Uh - Hub Session 03/05/2009
Outstripping (The Speed Of Light)
Fujiya & Miyagi
Outstripping (The Speed Of Light)
Solitaire
Fujiya & Miyagi
Solitaire
Seratonin Rushes
Fujiya & Miyagi
Seratonin Rushes
Knickerbocker
Fujiya & Miyagi
Knickerbocker
Artificial Sweeteners
Fujiya & Miyagi
Artificial Sweeteners
Minestrone
Fujiya & Miyagi
Minestrone
Flaws
Fujiya & Miyagi
Flaws
Uh
Fujiya & Miyagi
Uh
Flaws
Fujiya & Miyagi
Flaws
Collarbone
Fujiya & Miyagi
Collarbone
Photocopier
Fujiya & Miyagi
Photocopier
Knickerbocker Glory
Fujiya & Miyagi
Knickerbocker Glory
Pussyfooting (Instrumental)
Fujiya & Miyagi
Pussyfooting (Instrumental)
Pickpocket (Instrumental)
Fujiya & Miyagi
Pickpocket (Instrumental)
Collar Bone - 6 Music Session 05/04/2006
Fujiya & Miyagi
Collar Bone - 6 Music Session 05/04/2006
In One Ear Out the Other - 6 Music Session 05/04/2006
Fujiya & Miyagi
In One Ear Out the Other - 6 Music Session 05/04/2006
Minestrone - 6 Music Session 14/01/2011
Fujiya & Miyagi
Minestrone - 6 Music Session 14/01/2011
Yo Yo (Blue Print session)
Fujiya & Miyagi
Yo Yo (Blue Print session)
Yoyo
Fujiya & Miyagi
Yoyo
Cassettesingle
Fujiya & Miyagi
Cassettesingle
Sixteen Shades of Black & Blue
Fujiya & Miyagi
Sixteen Shades of Black & Blue
Cat Got Your Tongue
Fujiya & Miyagi
Cat Got Your Tongue
Taiwanese Boots
Fujiya & Miyagi
Taiwanese Boots
Yoyo - 6 Music Session 14/01/2011
Fujiya & Miyagi
Yoyo - 6 Music Session 14/01/2011
