Bob Kuban
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41a74337-d760-4d97-8978-11028a525a18
Bob Kuban Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert "Bob" Kuban is an American musician and bandleader. Best known for his 1966 #12 pop hit, "The Cheater," Kuban is honored in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's permanent exhibit on one-hit wonders.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bob Kuban Tracks
Sort by
The Cheater
Bob Kuban
The Cheater
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cheater
Last played on
Back to artist