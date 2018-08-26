Great Big SeaFormed 1993
Great Big Sea
1993
Great Big Sea Biography (Wikipedia)
Great Big Sea was a Canadian folk rock band from Newfoundland and Labrador, best known for performing energetic rock interpretations of traditional Newfoundland folk songs including sea shanties, which draw from the island's 500-year-old Irish, Scottish, and Cornish heritage. While it has been confirmed that the band has officially been retired, former members Alan Doyle and Séan McCann have continued performing in their own solo careers typically including music from Great Big Sea in their setlists.
Great Big Sea Tracks
Jolly Roving Tar
Great Big Sea
Jolly Roving Tar
Jolly Roving Tar
Run Runaway
Great Big Sea
Run Runaway
Run Runaway
Mari Mac
Great Big Sea
Mari Mac
Mari Mac
JAKEYS GIN
Great Big Sea
JAKEYS GIN
JAKEYS GIN
The Night Pat Murphy Died
Great Big Sea
The Night Pat Murphy Died
The Night Pat Murphy Died
