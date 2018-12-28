Joshua Owen Mills
Joshua Owen Mills
Gondelfahrer D.809
Franz Schubert
Bootgesang D.835
Franz Schubert
La Pastorella Al Prato D.513
Franz Schubert
Trinklied
Franz Schubert
Serenade to Music (Proms 2016)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Mefistofele - Prologue, Acts I & II
Arrigo Boito
BBC NOW 2016-17 Season: St David's Day
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2017-03-01T17:51:26
Proms 2016: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
2016-09-10T17:51:26
Proms 2014: Prom 6: Strauss – Der Rosenkavalier
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-22T17:51:26
