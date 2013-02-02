Rev. J.M. GatesBorn 14 July 1884. Died 18 August 1945
Rev. J.M. Gates
1884-07-14
Rev. J.M. Gates Biography
Reverend J.M. Gates (born James M. Gates July 14, 1884 – August 18, 1945) was an American preacher who recorded sermons and gospel songs extensively between the mid-1920s and 1940s. Recording over 200 sides in his career, Gates was one of the most prolific preachers of the pre-war era, and was largely responsible for the popularity in recorded sermons. Among the Reverend's most successful sermons, include "Death's Black Train Is Coming", "I'm Gonna Die with the Staff in My Hand"", and "Death Might Be Your Santa Claus".
Rev. J.M. Gates Tracks
Death's Black Train Is Coming
Scat To The Cat And Suie To The Hog
