Distorted MindsBristol drum & bass band. Formed 1997
Distorted Minds Biography (Wikipedia)
D*Minds (formerly Distorted Minds) consists of two British drum and bass producers and DJs: Jon Midwinter and Alistair Vickery. Having achieved a number of hit records in the last decade, the outfit have released under a number of prominent imprints, including True Playaz (Mr Happy / Super Drunk with DJ Hazard), Breakbeat Kaos ("T-10"), Formation (Snuff Baby / Warriors), Break Beat Kaos ("Give It to Me"), and their own label, D-Style Recordings ("Ouch", "Revolution" and "Searching").
D*Minds have also put together many remixes in their time, the best known being their remix of EZ Rollers' "Crowd Rocker", which is used daily as a sound bed on Zane Lowe’s award-winning BBC Radio 1 show.
As well as being renowned for their productions and DJing, D*Minds also started their own record label, D-Style Recordings, and its sister label, Stereotype, in early 2000. Artists who have released on the label include TC, Eddie K, MC Jakes and The Force.
Distorted Minds Tracks
